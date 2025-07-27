American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ ABAT opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $289.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -2.23.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). American Battery Technology had a negative return on equity of 74.43% and a negative net margin of 3,230.84%.
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
