American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABAT opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $289.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -2.23.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). American Battery Technology had a negative return on equity of 74.43% and a negative net margin of 3,230.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Battery Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,673,000. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in American Battery Technology during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Battery Technology by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.