Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Haleon by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 62,161 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Haleon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,160,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Haleon by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 930,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.25.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.