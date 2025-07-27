Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,514,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter.

CGCP stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

