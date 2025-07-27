Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,101 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 793.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 66,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Brasil Price Performance

BSBR stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Banco Santander Brasil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

