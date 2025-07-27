Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Installed Building Products worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,100,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $28,509,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $204.44 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.88%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.