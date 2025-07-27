Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,906 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,016,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 6,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $155,575.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 142,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,334.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,621.70. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,781. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

