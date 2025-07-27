Brokerages Set Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target at $38.50

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,488,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 191,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,481,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,301,000 after purchasing an additional 980,369 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,520,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,589,000 after buying an additional 32,362 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,619,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,889,000 after buying an additional 193,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,896,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after buying an additional 480,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.84. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

