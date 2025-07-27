Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.57.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $136.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,540. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $51,149,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 695.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 248,613 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $16,155,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10,307.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

