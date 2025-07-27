Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,928,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 469,893 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 468,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,000 after purchasing an additional 214,093 shares during the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,839,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after buying an additional 131,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 643,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after buying an additional 90,834 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

