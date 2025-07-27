Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $6.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.86.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance
Shares of PL stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.80. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.72.
Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 42.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.
