Comparing China Yuchai International (CYD) and The Competition

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare China Yuchai International to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Yuchai International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International $2.66 billion $45.03 million 14.38 China Yuchai International Competitors $6.66 billion $183.38 million 11.45

China Yuchai International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than China Yuchai International. China Yuchai International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Yuchai International Competitors 560 3170 4452 203 2.51

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Yuchai International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 12.50%. Given China Yuchai International’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Yuchai International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares China Yuchai International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International N/A N/A N/A China Yuchai International Competitors -1,305.19% -136.81% -5.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Yuchai International’s peers have a beta of 3.11, suggesting that their average share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Yuchai International pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. China Yuchai International pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 38.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. China Yuchai International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

China Yuchai International peers beat China Yuchai International on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The Yuchai segment manufactures on- and off-road powertrain solutions and applications. The HLGE is engaged in hospitality and property development activities. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines; natural gas engines, methanol combustion engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services; as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems. It also offers maintenance and retrofitting services. It distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers, agents, and retailers. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

