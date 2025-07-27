Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. Craig Hallum lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

IRWD stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.