Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) & Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Financial Comparison

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) and Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Astrana Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrana Health and Fresenius SE & Co.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $2.03 billion 0.64 $43.15 million $0.72 32.32 Fresenius SE & Co. $23.63 billion N/A $509.67 million $0.19 65.34

Fresenius SE & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Astrana Health has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and Fresenius SE & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 1.56% 4.90% 2.68% Fresenius SE & Co. 1.92% 9.06% 4.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Astrana Health and Fresenius SE & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 3 6 0 2.67 Fresenius SE & Co. 0 0 2 1 3.33

Astrana Health currently has a consensus price target of $53.29, indicating a potential upside of 128.99%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co..

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. beats Astrana Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Fresenius SE & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, dialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

