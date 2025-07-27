Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
