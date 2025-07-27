Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBGLY

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.4%

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

RBGLY opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29.

(Get Free Report

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.