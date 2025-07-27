Analyzing Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB)

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Free Report) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get California Business Bank alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Business Bank and Texas Capital Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas Capital Bancshares $1.94 billion 2.01 $77.51 million $2.52 33.85

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for California Business Bank and Texas Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Texas Capital Bancshares 3 7 4 0 2.07

Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $83.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Profitability

This table compares California Business Bank and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A Texas Capital Bancshares 6.79% 10.36% 1.03%

Volatility & Risk

California Business Bank has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats California Business Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Business Bank

(Get Free Report)

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services. It also provides deposit accounts, analyzed accounts, commercial card, SBA and business loans, packaged solutions, and merchant services; liquidity and investments, working capital, international trade and payment, and treasury and credit products; and commercial real estate, homebuilder and community, and mortgage finance. In addition, the company offers payables and receivables management; online and mobile banking; term loans and lines of credit, equipment finance and lease, acquisition finance, and asset-based lending; private wealth advisory solutions; and checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, and certificates of deposit, as well as ETF and funds management services. Further, it provides financial institution money market accounts and loan syndication products; commercial loans for financing for working capital, organic growth, and acquisitions; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage warehouse lending services; treasury management, trust, and advisory and escrow services; and letters of credit. The company operates in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for California Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.