Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 206,946 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $15,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cigna Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $296.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.53 and its 200-day moving average is $312.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

