Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $626,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $203.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.57. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.