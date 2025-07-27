Assetmark Inc. Has $12.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

