Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 532,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 43,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBHY opened at $46.59 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.98 million, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

