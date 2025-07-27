Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.19 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

