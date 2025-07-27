1,302 Shares in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NMI by 104.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NMI by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 786.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.93% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 329,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,651.10. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,424.28. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,337. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

