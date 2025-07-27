Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.17.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total transaction of $3,202,687.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 781,011 shares in the company, valued at $400,213,466.73. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,820 shares of company stock valued at $113,297,985. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $467.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.14 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

