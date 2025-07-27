Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,407 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 203,414 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on BEN shares. TD Cowen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

