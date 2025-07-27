Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 28,777 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $20,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 132,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

GCOW opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

