Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,260,000 after buying an additional 75,775 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,515,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after acquiring an additional 96,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $64,869,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vontier Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Vontier Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

