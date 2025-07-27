Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 9,676 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1,429.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.25 and a beta of 0.88. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $84,017.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 242,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,956.22. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

