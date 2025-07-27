Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.78, for a total value of $1,554,308.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 367,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,606,817.60. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.98, for a total value of $1,494,521.70.

On Friday, July 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $1,477,965.30.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $1,451,521.05.

On Monday, July 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $1,472,139.90.

On Friday, July 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $1,476,585.60.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total value of $1,686,146.70.

On Monday, July 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $203.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.20. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

