Kevin Bitterman Sells 29,837 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 29,837 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $1,819,161.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,447,711.94. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Bitterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Kevin Bitterman sold 13,033 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $797,228.61.

On Friday, July 18th, Kevin Bitterman sold 664 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $40,590.32.

IRON opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 37.65 and a current ratio of 37.65.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Disc Medicine by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 38.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 798.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRON. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

