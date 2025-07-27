Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Sells $797,228.61 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $797,228.61. Following the sale, the director owned 633,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,779,883.73. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Bitterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Kevin Bitterman sold 29,837 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $1,819,161.89.

On Friday, July 18th, Kevin Bitterman sold 664 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $40,590.32.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRON opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 37.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $68.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRON shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 67.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 948,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 358.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,434 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,421,000 after purchasing an additional 262,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,782,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

