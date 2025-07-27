Benjamin Bressler Sells 47,325 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 47,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $616,171.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,310,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,189.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 0.5%

LIND opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.65. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3,188.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

