Daniel Dines Sells 45,000 Shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $551,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,743,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,106,356. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $565,200.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $572,400.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $557,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $559,350.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $559,800.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $571,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $592,650.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $589,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $564,300.00.

UiPath Trading Down 1.3%

PATH stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. UiPath’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,029,000 after buying an additional 1,396,972 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,089 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,132,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,164,000 after purchasing an additional 602,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 479.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,712 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

