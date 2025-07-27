Wall Street Zen Upgrades Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) to Hold

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KZIA. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Novogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Novogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Shares of KZIA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. Novogen has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novogen stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Novogen Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC owned about 2.38% of Novogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

About Novogen

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3.

