Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Leerink Partners upgraded Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.86 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $59,037.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,451.84. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,692,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,939,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Progyny by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

