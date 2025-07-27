Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.75.

Nice Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Nice stock opened at $162.42 on Friday. Nice has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $200.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nice

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nice by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Nice by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nice by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nice during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

