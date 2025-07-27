QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $78.00 price target on shares of QCR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $75.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.80. QCR has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $96.08.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $64,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 40,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of QCR by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 3,042.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

