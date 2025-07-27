LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of LanzaTech Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

LNZA opened at $0.58 on Friday. LanzaTech Global has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 269.20% and a negative return on equity of 562.88%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNZA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,264,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,365,668 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 16,556.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 170,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169,371 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168,247 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

