Wall Street Zen Downgrades PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded PDF Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $23.79 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 7,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $145,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 30,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,939.30. This trade represents a 33.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 124.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

