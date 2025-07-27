Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $3,568,650.00 in Stock

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $35,820,440. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,472,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,750.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00.

NYSE:HSY opened at $187.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.18.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Hershey’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $1,475,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

