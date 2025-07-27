Simon Lawson Buys 7,685,673 Shares of Spartan Resources Limited (ASX:SPR) Stock

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lawson acquired 7,685,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.13 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,370,483.49 ($10,770,054.93).
Spartan Resources Price Performance
Spartan Resources Company Profile
Spartan Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects. Its flagship project is the Dalgaranga gold project, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located to the north-west of Mt Magnet in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Gascoyne Resources Limited and changed its name to Spartan Resources Limited in August 2023.
