Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $4,698,938.24 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 124,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $4,698,938.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,080. The trade was a 65.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, John Bicket sold 45,952 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $1,776,963.84.

On Wednesday, July 9th, John Bicket sold 56,113 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $2,200,751.86.

On Tuesday, July 8th, John Bicket sold 113,887 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $4,407,426.90.

On Tuesday, June 24th, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $6,701,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, John Bicket sold 33,713 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,566,305.98.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, John Bicket sold 136,287 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $6,273,290.61.

On Thursday, May 22nd, John Bicket sold 52,573 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $2,431,501.25.

On Wednesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 63,279 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $2,945,004.66.

On Tuesday, May 20th, John Bicket sold 54,148 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,562,824.84.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT opened at $38.97 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 300.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price objective on Samsara and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

