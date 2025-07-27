2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 1,409,800 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 1,409,800 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.54, for a total value of C$4,996,331.20.

On Friday, June 20th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 19,200,200 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total value of C$62,650,252.60.

CVE:DSV opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$644.74 million and a PE ratio of -34.35. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Discovery Silver from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares set a C$4.00 price objective on Discovery Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

