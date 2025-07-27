Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.23. 512,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,267,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.78.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 55.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 145.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $454,333.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,728.52. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $386,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,659,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,227,435.50. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,263 shares of company stock worth $787,050. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 85.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 175.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

