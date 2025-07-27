Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.57. 1,982,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,613,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLXY. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, COO Erin Elizabeth Brown sold 353,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $6,406,603.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 198,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,392.80. This represents a 64.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew N. Siegel sold 223,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $4,039,358.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 479,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,686,117.60. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,668,671 shares of company stock worth $175,359,900 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

