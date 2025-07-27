Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 151,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,195,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Sasol by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 67,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

