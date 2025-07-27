Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Trading 4.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.81. 894,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,559,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Honest Stock Up 7.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.69 million, a PE ratio of -247.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 98,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $526,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,098,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,483,067.72. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Loretta sold 34,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $182,949.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 883,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,698,373.96. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,726 shares of company stock valued at $881,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in Honest by 6,101.8% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the first quarter worth $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Honest during the first quarter worth $64,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Honest during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Honest by 57.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

