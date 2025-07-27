Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.99. 892,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,479,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 209,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 274,808 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

