Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 12.3% – Still a Buy?

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $34.48. Approximately 14,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 370,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Newegg Commerce Trading Up 11.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin bought 416,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $12,370,594.32. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,194,576 shares in the company, valued at $94,815,015.68. This trade represents a 15.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 983,362 shares of company stock valued at $30,487,943. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

