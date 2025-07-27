Financial Survey: VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VTEX and Twilio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get VTEX alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $226.71 million 5.07 $12.00 million $0.09 69.83 Twilio $4.46 billion 4.49 -$109.40 million ($0.21) -623.78

Analyst Ratings

VTEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VTEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VTEX and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 1 3 0 2.75 Twilio 1 7 16 1 2.68

VTEX currently has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 38.42%. Twilio has a consensus target price of $127.22, indicating a potential downside of 2.88%. Given VTEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VTEX is more favorable than Twilio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of VTEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of VTEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Twilio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VTEX and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX 6.70% 6.03% 4.22% Twilio -0.74% 2.25% 1.84%

Volatility & Risk

VTEX has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VTEX beats Twilio on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication. It also offers software products to build direct, personalized relationships with their end users, such as segment, a platform that provides tools for first-party data by unifying real-time information collected; and engage, an automation platform for the delivery of omnichannel campaigns. Twilio Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.