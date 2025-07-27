Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

TTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. D. Boral Capital reduced their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Tetra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Technologies stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Tetra Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,259,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 239,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,921,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,599,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 864,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,697,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 64,824 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

