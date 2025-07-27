Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Waterdrop Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of WDH stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $741.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Waterdrop has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Waterdrop by 28.6% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,660,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 369,325 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

